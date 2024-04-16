Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,804. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

