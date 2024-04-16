Investors Research Corp Has $380,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 37.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

