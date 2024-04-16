iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.43. 1,578,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

