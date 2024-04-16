iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,687.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

