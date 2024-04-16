iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 897,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 536,147 shares.The stock last traded at $39.38 and had previously closed at $39.59.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.