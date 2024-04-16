iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.26. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

