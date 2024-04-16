Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. 57,726,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,625,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.70. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

