iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,627 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

