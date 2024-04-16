Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 679,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,788,000 after acquiring an additional 284,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Insider Activity

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 1,614,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,923. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

