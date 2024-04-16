iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IXN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 216,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

