Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Boosted by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average is $285.16. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.