SVB Wealth LLC Sells 11,844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,596. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

