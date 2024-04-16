Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

NYSE KGS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 135,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.