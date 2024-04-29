Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 65926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2912736 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
