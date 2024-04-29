Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.21), with a volume of 16856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70 ($0.22).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £27.46 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

