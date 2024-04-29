Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 55186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3317422 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.