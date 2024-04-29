Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 55186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3317422 earnings per share for the current year.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
