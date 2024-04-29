Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 410545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.