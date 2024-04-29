Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79), with a volume of 290242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.40 ($0.80).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £493.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.91.
Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,296.69). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.