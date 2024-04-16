SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.07. The stock had a trading volume of 451,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

