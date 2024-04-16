Imprint Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,037. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

