KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,683. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KULR Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

