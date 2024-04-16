KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,683. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
