Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

ADSK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.99. The company had a trading volume of 507,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.