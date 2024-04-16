Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,687. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

