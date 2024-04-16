Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,495. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.13 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

