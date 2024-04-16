Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 822,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

