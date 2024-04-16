Morgan Stanley Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $120.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NTES opened at $92.17 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,486,000 after acquiring an additional 664,577 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

