Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Nexteq Price Performance

Shares of LON NXQ opened at GBX 150.25 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Nexteq has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.97. The company has a market capitalization of £99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Nexteq

In other news, insider Johan Olivier sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,610 ($20,677.21). Company insiders own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

