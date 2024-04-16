Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
ACSO stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 550.60. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.12 ($10.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £246.69 million, a PE ratio of 4,523.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at accesso Technology Group
In related news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). In related news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($999,004.11). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock worth $142,388,175. Insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
