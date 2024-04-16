Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 332.15 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market cap of £569.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,660.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.30).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($83,156.98). In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.16), for a total value of £66,800 ($83,156.98). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £87,000 ($108,303.25). Insiders have sold 235,696 shares of company stock valued at $74,948,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.