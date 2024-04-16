Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $168.77 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,339,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Amphenol worth $168,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

