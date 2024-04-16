Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.58. 7,985,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

