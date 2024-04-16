Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $9.64 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KKR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 3,468,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

