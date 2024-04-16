Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.02. 518,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

