Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

