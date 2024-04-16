Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,136 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

