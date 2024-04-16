Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,665. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

