Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.04. 11,964,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,389,037. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

