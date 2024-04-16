PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 2,356,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,738,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

