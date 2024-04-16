Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,437 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

TCAF stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

