iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

