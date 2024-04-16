Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

