Prosperitas Financial LLC Buys 121 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.36. 3,360,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,055,941. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,469 shares of company stock valued at $691,726,161. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.