Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 1.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.47 and last traded at $57.96. Approximately 1,178,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,743,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.