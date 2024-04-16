Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $134.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,756.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

