Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,265.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,232.67 ($15.35).

ENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Entain to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 794.50 ($9.89) on Tuesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 848.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 897.17. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,276.60%.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

