Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$42.78

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$40.22 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.07. The firm has a market cap of C$37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 in the last 90 days. 70.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

