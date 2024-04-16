Short Interest in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Drops By 12.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of IMTXW opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immatics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Immatics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

