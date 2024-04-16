Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 4,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

