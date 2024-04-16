SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.64. 9,157,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

