Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.88. 352,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

